Mixed memories revisited

With the onset of militancy in 1988 and gaining momentum by the end of 1989, the then state government collapsed and Governor’s rule was imposed. On January 19, 1990, a quarter of a million Kashmiri Pandits were left with no choice but to migrate from their homeland in Kashmir.

The day has gone down in history as one of the fateful days and will always be remembered as a betrayal of the mutually tolerant creed that had allowed both Kashmiri Pandits and Kashmiri Muslims to prosper.

Of course, we need to tell our youngsters, who were just toddlers, sucking their thumbs or trying to learn A B C some 32 years back, the darkest night in our history is January 19, 1990, when this mutual tolerance of Kashmiri Pandits and Muslims was massacred.