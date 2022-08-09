Mobile maturity of kids

It is worth mentioning that children in India have been found among the youngest to reach mobile maturity. According to some recent global surveys, Indian children between the age of 10-14 appear to go mobile more quickly than nearly all their peers worldwide.

This means India has an early age of mobile maturity. Even as early mobile maturity paves way for getting familiar with technology at an early stage for future benefits, it is simultaneously loaded with higher risk while being online.

When we talk about mobile maturity of children, it doesn’t mean they are mature enough to pick the language of the Internet in the right perspective.

While surfing the world wide web, they encounter unsolicited content and mostly fall prey to such content loaded with entertainment as a means to get them trapped as a victim of bullying.

Most of the time, bullying is brushed aside as a joke. But there is a huge difference between a joke and bullying.