Modern Banking, Primitive Approach

In India the oldest and the largest bank is the State Bank of India that originated & started functioning at Calcutta (now Kolkata) in Bengal during 6/1806. Their dating in Julian or the Gregorian calendar speaks of their longevity and necessity.

There are different kinds and the types of banks that have evolved with growth in world economy. Retail banks, investment banks and commercial or corporate banks are kinds of banks whereas types include Public sector banks, private sector banks, cooperative banks, central bank, regional rural banks, small finance banks, specialised banks etc.

It is a financial institution licensed to receive deposits and advance loans. They take money from whom that deposit and lend it to those who need and demand.

They mobilise the small savings from the individuals through the network of their branches scattered over wide areas and make these available for the prospective borrowers for productive purposes.

They attract mobilisation by offering lucrative rates of interest/returns which converts weak & passive money into strong & active capital availability.