Modernising farming practices

Agriculture sector has assumed extraordinary significance owing to certain factors. Today, food security has emerged as a major challenge due to the accelerating pace of climate change, uncontrolled population growth, conflicts around the world, and the destruction caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. There is no alternative for the governments but to channelize their efforts more towards the development of a more sustainable and resilient agri-food industry.

A World Bank report quoting estimates suggests that the global food demand will increase by 70% by 2050 and at least $80 billion annual investments throughout the value chains will be required in response.

Most of which needs to come from the private sector due to the limited public resources, large scale in mechanization, climate smart technologies, processing, and agri-food logistics.

Smaller investments are also needed for farmers and agriculture micro, small and medium enterprises to increase their productivity while reducing environmental impact and taking into account climate risks. The report has also shown concern that agriculture loans and investments portfolios currently are disproportionately low compared to the agriculture sector’s share of GDP.

Basically agriculture finance is a strong source of empowerment to poor farmers and it encourages them to realize their farming potential not only to bring them wealth, but also facilitates the development of food value chains.

These established food value chains, as per the World Bank estimates, can go a long way to feed 9 billion people by 2050. Precisely, it’s the finance which is the backbone of farming communities to enhance their productivity.

But the availability of the finance in a hassle free manner has always remained loaded with question marks. The basic need of farmers is its reliable timely access to loans at a reasonable rate of interest.