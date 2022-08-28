Modesty or Immorality?

BY MARIA ALTAF

“I see everything but choose not to show anything since modesty is Golden”

Modesty literally means the quality of being moderate, limited or small in amount. And talking particularly about our traditional ethos, the word modesty has been used for both the genders but mostly associated with woman in a way that Allah has created woman with fragility and frangible emotional attitude.

Being modest is actually being classy. Isn’t it beautiful to remain a mystery in a world of people who have nothing left to hide.

Describing the statement that being modest is being classy in the way that a man or woman has everything to flaunt but they still choose not to show.

Attributes of modesty can be explained in four ways.