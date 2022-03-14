Modi’s Foreign Policy & India-Central Asia Summit

The world is, with deep concern, watching the conflict in Ukraine and its impact on the global and regional orders. The Connect Central Asia policy of Indian state has assumed more significance in present circumstances. Modi Government hosted first virtual India-Central Asia Summit on January 27, 2022 ( CAR leaders had earlier similar virtual summit with Xi Jinping of China).

Significantly the summit meetings shall now be held in an institutionalised format after every two years. India was first to accord recognition to Central Asian republics after breakup of Soviet Union. Notwithstanding this India is marginal to the region.

India and CARs are separated by hot-spots and natural routes are closed due to India-Pakistan rivalry. Meanwhile great power rivalry and “Sphere of influence” theory have come under new spotlight due to the conflict in Ukraine.

The strategic priority for policy circles in Delhi is to deepen cooperation with Central Asian region through the natural routes and obtain more strategic space to checkmate greater turbulence in regional and global politics. The victory of Modi government in recent elections should induce some realism in Delhi.