Modi’s visit to Lumbini

Cooperation in energy sector

Laying the foundation for future joint cooperation in the energy sector, the signing of six agreements between two sides after the bilateral talks between Deuba and Modi will go a long way in fulfilling the demand for power in two countries.

Deuba has also invited interested companies from India such as the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation of India for the development of the West Seti Hydroelectric Project.

The two prime ministers have agreed to take up the Pancheshwar Multi-purpose Project with priority which may help in the progress of local people by providing jobs on a large scale.

Another initiative will pay rich dividends in future as both sides have agreed in principle to establish the sister city relations between Lumbini, the birthplace of Buddha, and Kushinagar, where Buddha passed away.