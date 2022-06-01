Moment of Joy

Qualifying of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2021 by eight candidates from Jammu and two from the neighbouring Ladakh Union Territory is a matter of great joy.
The result of the examination was declared on May 30.
Those who have qualified are being congratulated and hailed across J&K and Ladakh for their success stories.
Their success will inspire more local youth to appear in such top national level competitive examinations and succeed.
Parth Gupta, Pankaj Yadav, Asrar Ahmad Kichloo, Namneet Singh, Dwarka Gaadhi, Shivani Jerngal, Muhammad Shabir, Anjeet Singh, Tenzin Chonzom and Anwar Hussain are the successful candidates from Jammu and Ladakh.
No candidate from Kashmir has qualified the UPSC CSE examination this time.
The success of candidates from Kashmir would have added to the joy after the declaration of the result. But this should not and hopefully will not affect the preparations and enthusiasm of the aspirants for CSE 2022.
Hopefully more candidates from Kashmir, Jammu and Ladakh will crack the examination with their hard work and dedication in coming years.
For last several years, the success of candidates from J&K in CSE of UPSC has positively been noticed and appreciated not only at local level but at national level also. A number of youth have made J&K proud and are presently working on important posts.
They include both men and women. And hopefully this trend continues in future as well. Amid this trend, efforts and arrangements should be also made at the government and non-government levels to provide more facilities and opportunities to the youth to crack such examinations.
There is nothing wrong in consistent retrospection and improvement. The retrospection and improvement is in the best interest of the youth, their families, society, place and the government. In case of shortcomings and problems, those should be immediately identified and addressed without any delay.
Those who have earned a name by qualifying the CSE in past and holding top positions presently should also play their role more positively and effectively to motivate and guide the aspiring candidates to work hard and appear in such examinations with more preparation to succeed.