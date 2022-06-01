Moment of Joy

Qualifying of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2021 by eight candidates from Jammu and two from the neighbouring Ladakh Union Territory is a matter of great joy.

The result of the examination was declared on May 30.

Those who have qualified are being congratulated and hailed across J&K and Ladakh for their success stories.

Their success will inspire more local youth to appear in such top national level competitive examinations and succeed.