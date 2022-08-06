Monetary Policy: EMIs all set to go up

Precisely, loans have now been shaping the way of life to realize growing aspirations as everything is available on EMI. Now people think EMI, eat EMI and breathe EMI. However, affording a loan is different from EMI affordability. You may be able to afford an EMI for a few months or some years but not the actual Loan. For paying an EMI on a long term basis, you are ignoring future needs.

You may consider an increase in your future income, but then inflation will also rise and there would be other added expenses simply adding to your financial burden. One more thing is that you may afford higher EMI today, but this way you would be having lesser chances of saving for your future.

Needless to mention that over a period of time you would be loaded with more responsibilities in life and to shoulder them savings for the future is inevitable. You must understand that when you purchase something on EMI, it may be for immediate gains, but at the end you pay for a period of prolonged pain.

These EMIs, of course, help you to have goods that you might not have been able to otherwise afford - from kitchen appliances and washing machines, to luxurious cars and high-end electronic gadgets, including smartphones, tablets and LED TVs, etc.

But these consumer goods are essentially depreciating assets and you are paying more for something that is fast losing its value, and paying more for it over the long run.