Monkeypox Virus: Don’t Panic

On May 19, researchers in Portugal uploaded the first draft genome of the monkeypox virus, but Gustavo Palacios, a virologist at Mount Sinai’s Icahn School of Medicine in New York City, emphasises that it is still a very early draft and that more work is needed before any definitive conclusions can be drawn.

So, what researchers can deduce from this preliminary genetic data is that the monkeypox virus strain detected in Portugal is connected to a viral strain prevalent primarily in West Africa. When compared to the type that circulates in Central Africa; this strain causes milder sickness and has a fatality rate of roughly 1% in poor rural people.

However, it’s unclear how much the strain causing the recent outbreaks differs from the one in West Africa, and whether the cases springing up in different countries are linked. Answers to those questions could help researchers figure out whether the unexpected increase in cases is due to a mutation that permits monkeypox to spread more easily than before, and whether each outbreak has a single source.

Monkeypox is caused by a quite large DNA virus, unlike SARS-CoV-2, a rapidly evolving RNA virus whose variants have routinely defied immunity from vaccinations and prior infection. Since DNA viruses are better at detecting and fixing mutations than RNA viruses, the monkeypox virus is unlikely to have mutated to become efficient at human-to-human transmission.

It’s also worrisome that monkeypox has been identified in people who have no obvious connection to one another, implying that the virus has been spreading quietly. Monkeypox does not normally go unnoticed when it infects a person, unlike SARS-CoV-2, which can spread without displaying symptoms.

This is due to the skin sores it creates. It would be especially concerning if monkeypox virus could spread without symptoms, as this would make the virus more difficult to trace.