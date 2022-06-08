Monkeypox: Zoonotic Aspects

Monkeypox is viral zoonotic disease that is currently spreading from endemic Western and Central African countries to non-endemic countries in the world including America, Europe, Australia, Canada and is risking lives across the globe thus emerging as global public health threat with moderate risk. It affects both animals and humans.

At present more than 23 nonendemic countries have been affected with more than 400 confirmed cases in United Kingdom, Spain, Portugal, Netherlands, Germany, France, Canada, Italy, United States of America, Belgium, Czech Republic, United Arab Emirates, Ireland, Sweden, Argentina, Switzerland, Israel, Thailand, Finland, Malta, and Slovenia when the endemic countries in Western and Central Africa have more than 1500 cases; possessing risk around the world.

Though discovered in 1958 from experimental monkeys, the first human case was reported in 1970 in Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) during a period of intensified effort to eliminate smallpox. The current rise in number of cases across various continents is concerning both for the public health, regulatory authorities and the scientific community.

Hence awareness among public about the disease, guidelines for management, necessary prevention and control strategies is the need of hour.