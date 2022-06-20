More challenges ahead

So, this what next demands answers on many answers, not only within Pakistan but its conduct with others in the world. Any stumble will have consequences. America will be watching it more sharply than ever before. Despite its somewhat benevolence toward Pakistan after the regime change, it will not shut its eyes to Pakistan’s actions on the ground.

For the time being, it might have turned its gaze away from talks that Islamabad is holding with the terror group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP, but that it would adopt the same attitude all the time is a misperception. America can, as it has done in the past too, start squeezing it again, diplomatically and financially.

It will be closely watching the outcome of the talks and the conditions which Pakistan government would agree to. The demands of TTP are frightening even from Pakistan’s standards.

Pakistan is seeking to buy peace at the cost of bigger perils that may visit it if it happens to agree to the conditions set by the terror group. It should be blunt in setting out the ground rules that it cannot, and will not allow the TTP to have cake and eat it too, in terms of the influence it is seeking geographically – the restoration of FATA, and complete Islamic style governance over there.

This, in no case, is an internal matter of Pakistan that how it conducts the negotiations and what outcome these lead to. The growth of extremism at an astronomical scale is a danger for the rest of the world, where the matters flash on smart phones within a fraction of second.