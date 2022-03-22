More than just alarming

The sharp increase in the case of heroine abuse in Kashmir, during the last two years, is unusually disturbing for all of us.
Without resorting to any blame-game, or any cocooning into denial, it’s time to catch the bull buy its horns, and rid our society off an existential threat.
It is a question of our future, and if we don’t rise up to the challenge, we are heading towards total darkness.
According to the statistics provided by De-Addiction Centre at SMHS Hospital, there has been a 340 percent rise in the number of patients seeking treatment for Intravenous Heroin Abuse; and this has happened in last two years. Isn’t this enough for us to be shaken up and start acting.
Isn’t this a lethal pandemic that is consuming life after life, family after family, and locality after locality. As a society, how much do we spend on the education of our children.
We dig into our life long savings but send our children to the best of educational institutions; this all in the hope that their future in bright, and they have a respectful and economically sound life.
As parents we try to buy whatever comfort we can for our children.
And as a system of governance we announce different schemes to ensure that the standards of education are lifted up, and better avenues of employment are created for the future generation.
We do all this, but if the menace of drug abuse seeps into the deeper levels, and consumes more and more youngsters, all our efforts would go in vain. In last few years we have seen how young ones have lost the battle of life, and turned victims to mysterious heart attacks.
We have seen how families got devastated. Keeping all this in view, it is time that all the levels of our society and government, activate in unison, to eradicate the menace of drug abuse.
Whatever it takes. From families, to schools, to community, to police, to healthcare – synergies have to be created to plug the very sources of this problem.