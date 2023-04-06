More the merrier!!! Not Really!

The more the merrier - they say. But the expression does not fit the bill in Jammu and Kashmir, certainly not at present - if one is analysing the political churning here.

If one talks in terms of electoral politics, seemingly the entire Union Territory has been in a state of political ferment, for quite some time.

Mainly it is on account of fragmentation of major mainstream political parties - both regional as well as national. However the mushrooming of splinter socio-political groups with electoral ambitions in the past few years, too, has acted as a catalyst in the political excitement or say uncertainty - with a singular hope that (assembly) elections may be round the corner and all of a sudden, they may become relevant in the scheme of things.

In the process to carve a niche for themselves in a changed political-scape, a handful of (though not-so) new players are in the arena challenging the supremacy of old guards in a bid to unseat them. On the other hand, a good majority of the veterans is either too occupied in a battle to retain coveted positions in their chiselled (ancestral) spaces or is trying to make a mark with a new identity in a fragmented space (carved out of parent cell or party).

Meanwhile, some newbies too have entered the political scene and are making all out efforts to win over their prospective electorate.

If one doesn’t not get what exactly it (jugglery of words and expressions) conveys then the description of the scenario is on point and one is at the right space at the right time.

Tumultuous - may be the only apt expression to define it and the present electoral political scene in the Union Territory.