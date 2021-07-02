Moving to a Post-Covid World

These are all fine words and great commitments but should they be taken seriously? Is it really possible to avoid “the “nationalisation” of interventions”? Does the history of how the advanced countries have reneged on all their solemn commitments on handling climate change show that the Covid pandemic will bring about a fundamental change in thinking on how to address the problems confronting humanity as a whole? Perhaps it would be best to pose this question to the people of Jacobabad in Pakistan? Jacobabad in the Sindh province is known for its very hot summers. In some instances, over the past few decades temperatures have risen, although for brief periods, to over 52 degrees Celsius. Such high temperatures are considered life threatening; the situation is made worse if they are accompanied with high humidity. Now, some British researchers are predicting that temperatures are “likely to rise even further in the near future”. This is because of climate change. Will Jacobabad remain habitable for a human population after a few years?

While a reference to Jacobabad is relevant for South Asians because of its location climate change is leading to the warming of the planet and a greater frequency of extreme weather events including heat waves and cloud bursts and severe winters. Despite the evidence of climate change all around us there is an absence of political consensus on its nature and the urgency of mitigation and adaptation efforts that are required to be made worldwide. This has led to erratic policies as witnessed in the United States, the world’s pre-eminent power. This writer has emphasised on earlier occasions in these columns that there cannot be great optimism in the international community addressing pressing global issues because of global power politics.