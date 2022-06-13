Much needed step taken by J&K Government

By doing so, the government has extended a helping hand at a right time to the houseboat owners and shikarawalas, who had badly suffered in past due to decades long collapse of tourism.

Hopefully more steps are taken whenever or wherever required in future also for the benefit of the affected people.

This year Kashmir is witnessing a significant tourist arrival, which has brought cheers to the faces of those associated with tourism. But the losses suffered in past decades cannot be made up from just one year of good business.