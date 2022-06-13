Much needed step taken by J&K Government

The Jammu and Kashmir Government’s decision to provide timber at concessional rates for repairs and maintenance of houseboats, and taxi shikaras, is a much needed step.
Administrative Council (AC) headed by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha during a meeting approved a proposal of Tourism Department for this purpose.
By doing so, the government has extended a helping hand at a right time to the houseboat owners and shikarawalas, who had badly suffered in past due to decades long collapse of tourism.
Hopefully more steps are taken whenever or wherever required in future also for the benefit of the affected people.
This year Kashmir is witnessing a significant tourist arrival, which has brought cheers to the faces of those associated with tourism. But the losses suffered in past decades cannot be made up from just one year of good business.
This positive trend of increasing tourist arrival needs to be carried forward to next years and decades also. For that favourable conditions need to continue and all the stakeholders will have to continuously play their role in this direction.
But there is also a growing requirement to improve and upgrade the tourism related facilities and the infrastructure to strengthen the tourist footfall.
Government on its part is taking steps in this direction. Be it Srinagar or other tourist places in Jammu and Kashmir, the administration is doing its job, even as more needs to be done.
Hoteliers and houseboat owners too have to improve and upgrade facilities. Some of them are doing so but most others have to pay attention to such a requirement since it is in the best interests of the tourism here.
During this year’s tourist rush, the hoteliers must have identified the shortcomings in their facilities. Addressing these problems can help in having a good tourism related business in future also.
The visitors get mesmerised with the breathtaking beauty of Kashmir, and better facilities in hotels and houseboats can motivate them to visit the place again and again.
They can also become ambassadors of tourism promotion by telling others to visit Kashmir, not only because of the scenic beauty but also due to better available facilities.
Tourism Department must also continue to play its role for creating better tourism related facilities both at government and private level.
The Department must more effectively act like a bridge between the government and people associated with the tourism.