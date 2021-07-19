Multiple Benefits of Mulberry

Kashmir valley is socio-economically and agro-climatically suitable for sericulture. We have already planted the mulberry plants and started sericulture with the main aim of providing potential incoming generating activity to the inhabitants of Kashmir valley. In addition, mulberry is easy to cultivate through stem cuttings. Sustainability is an important theme of every modern eco-friendly agricultural growth model. There were always sustainability issues in almost every sector of Jammu and Kashmir economy and agriculture is no exception. As far as ecological balance is concerned, Mulberry plays an important role in eco restoration, afforestation, carbon sequestration, and soil conservation.

In the valley of Kashmir sericulture plays an important role for livelihood security of farmers who are generally landless and marginal as per World Bank Income Classification, 2020-21. The basic crop of sericulture is mulberry and the profitability of cocoons depends on mulberry variety. Kashmir is known for its biovoltine silk production which produces silk of superior quality due to its agro-climate conditions. The trend of sericulture from last one decade is going in a progressive manner which depicts more farmers are involved in this sector. Baramulla, Anantnag and Kupwara are leading districts in Kashmir valley where farmers are trained and motivated to promote sericulture. Now scientists particularly at Mirgund sericulture institute promote intercropping of mulberry with agriculture to ensure sustainable development of the area. Nearly 27000 farmers are involved in sericulture in J&K. The landscape of Kashmir valley is ideally suited to the growth of the sericulture sector which promotes the farmers to achieve sustainability in sericulture. But, this eco-friendly goal cannot be achieved in the presence of low education level, poor hygiene, poor infrastructure, and poor economic status of the growers. Hence, education and proper training of the growers are essential conditions for the growth and development of sericulture. It has been found that the majority of the growers who are involved in sericulture development seek knowledge (market knowledge in particular) through informal ways (family and friends). Hence, seeking sericulture knowledge through proper formal ways is very important. Furthermore, proper rearing stations are equally important for the maintenance of proper hygiene but it is very unfortunate that only few growers maintain hygiene. Also, the majority of the growers lack proper infrastructure and necessary inputs such as stands, rearing trays, chopping boards etc. Therefore, to improve sericulture economy we have to develop better infrastructure. Moreover, such conditions will serve a dual purpose: On one hand, they will consolidate the landholdings and on another hand, they will improve crop efficiency.