Multiple dimensions of drug abuse

Drug abuse, that is more appropriately termed as ‘Substance-Use-Disorder’ owing its derivation to the rising trend of abuse of multiple substances and volatile solvents apart from opioids and prescription drugs, is more of a bio-psycho-social disease or disorder than a self-inflicted affliction, with definite socio-politico-economic and medico-legal dimensions.

Etiological or causative factors of this disease, that has of late assumed shape of a dreadful monster ready to swallow and engulf our budding youth and developing nation, too are a lot more complex and diverse than just emotional distress or pleasure-seeking yearning of abusers and so are its confounding and risk elevating factors.

Therefore, this scourge needs to be viewed through all relevant prisms and perspectives and all its associated dimensions need to be studied well leading to a multi-pronged, multi-faceted and multi-dimensional strategy to tackle the menace effectively and decisively. Any half-hearted, superficial or unidimensional approach will simply be a waste of time, resources and energy yielding very little or no benefits in terms of curbing this menace.

Since the problem is deep-rooted, its solution too demands an in-depth exploration and excavation for its conclusive extermination from the depths of our society. This article series seeks to discuss some of the multiple dimensions governing this malaise and multipronged strategies needed to effectively control the same.

While first and second parts of this series will discuss psycho-social and religious dimensions; third part will dwell upon medico-legal and biological dimensions; fourth part will shed light upon geo-political and economic dimensions and finally fifth and last part of this series will deliberate upon administrative and regulatory dimensions of this menace. Focus will be on the problem as well as its solution.

Social Dimensions

The theme chosen by United Nations for this year’s International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on June 26th was, “People first: Stop stigmatization and discrimination” that emphasized upon the need to treat victims of drug abuse with empathy while showing no sympathy for those indulging in illicit peddling and trafficking of drugs.

It calls for an end to isolation, discrimination and dehumanization of drug abuse victims and giving them the much-needed opportunities for treatment, rehabilitation, livelihood generation and reintegration back into their respective communities since they too have their own human rights.

United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) duly recognizes the importance of taking a people-centric approach with a focus on human rights, compassion, and evidence-based practices.

While sharing and caring, mutual respect, longing and love, coherence and compassion have conventionally been the hallmarks of human relations, social relationships nowadays appear to be undergoing a rapid transition from a close-knit, coherent and intertwined social fabric to an isolated, fragmented and self-centric style of living.

Mutual relations are perpetually getting overwhelmed by the rampant use of social media and electronic gadgets leaving little scope for frequent physical interactions, sharing, caring and complementary exchanges. Of late it appears that the intensity, intimacy and depth of bonding among relations is gradually dwindling due to a whole lot of inherent and overarching factors.

All this is pushing our younger generation towards the edges and forcing them to explore new ways of social engagement, entertainment and living. Consequently, they are finding temporary and deceptive solace in drugs and substances of abuse and thereby ruining their entire life and future. They are falling prey to the peddlers and getting enslaved by the short-lived euphoria of drugs.

Need of the hour is to help drug abuse victims break the shackles of slavery and set themselves free from this dangerous entrapment. We need to give victims of drug abuse their freedom to think, plan and decide for themselves within the supportive framework of a loving and caring family and community. Being judgmental about them sows the seeds of discord and hostility among them.

One should neither look down upon them nor expect them to change themselves overnight. Accepting people as they are with all their flaws, shortcomings, limitations as well as powers and strengths is the key to a sustainable relationship.

As a result of our fraying social fabric our youth are getting more and more isolated and feeling lonely with very limited opportunities of recreation and relaxation.

We need to revert back to social engineering through community-based, peer-led interventions and change our age-old social practices, dogmas and stereotypes. We need to treat drug abuse as a disease and accordingly help the victims overcome its sphere of influence through appropriate social, medical, educational, administrative and regulatory interventions.