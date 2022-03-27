Multiplicity of power centers

Turkey being the member of NATO has its constraints to woo China and Russia beyond a measure. The color movements from Central Asia to Middle East have further opened out the contradiction of power and competing interests full with sectarian and regional considerations.

The unitary concept in modern world is not only impossible in practice, but to imagine all the Muslim countries falling into the lap of China is too much to imagine. Indeed there is a new leadership in Muslim countries as well but each has its interests and national priorities.

Prime Minister Imran tries to blend Islam and modernity, which in fact is a mismatch, while Turkey and Saudi Arabia are keen to ease the immediate past and bring back its prime traditions. Turkey’s Erdoğan believes in Islamic dictatorship for modernisation.

The UN Resolution with fifty seven member states to combat Islamophobia is a positive side of OIC group, but in siding with the countries, it is hard to follow. India seeks arms from China and technology from Israel.

It has strategic partnership with US and one hundred twenty billion commerce exchanges with China. It is how the countries visualise its interests rather than following black and white rigidity.