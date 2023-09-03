Murder in Dalgate

A 15 year old boy was stabbed to death by a juvenile on Saturday at Chinar Bagh area of Dalgate in Srinagar. The incident sent shockwaves across the city. Police is investigating the case and the accused was arrested.

According to reports, several stabbing incidents have happened at Qamarwari, Bemina, Kralpora, Batmaloo, Nowhatta, Kothibagh, and Rambagh areas of district Srinagar in the past four months.

Because of the rise in the stabbing related incidents, the Srinagar district administration in July this year had banned the sale and purchase of sharp edged weapons and carrying those at public places.