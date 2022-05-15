Murder of merit at gunpoint deserves justice

In the heydays of terrorism, many unscrupulous elements managed their entry in government jobs including at gazetted level using power of gun.

How young boys and girls from Kashmir were robbed of their legitimate right to have these jobs who went to kiths and kind of terrorists including relatives of those white collar collaborators of terror who sustained such ecosystem in various government departments and autonomous bodies.

We have glaring examples of such blatant nepotism and coercion.