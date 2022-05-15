Murder of merit at gunpoint deserves justice

In the heydays of terrorism, many unscrupulous elements managed their entry in government jobs including at gazetted level using power of gun.
How young boys and girls from Kashmir were robbed of their legitimate right to have these jobs who went to kiths and kind of terrorists including relatives of those white collar collaborators of terror who sustained such ecosystem in various government departments and autonomous bodies.
We have glaring examples of such blatant nepotism and coercion.
Any action of the government to deliver justice to thousands of legitimate aspirants whose dreams have been shattered, should not only be welcomed but supported by one and all, including conscientious Kashmiri civil society.
During the heydays of terrorism, a number of white-collar thugs, forgers and extortionists managed government jobs for themselves and their kith and kin.
While these people preached jihad from the pulpits of masjids, they, by way of extortion, coercion, forgery and at gun point, laid hands on government employment in various departments.
These blood suckers set up a self- serving system of their own, and marred the merit for years and years. It was a parallel government whose core foundations were gun-guided intimidation, coercion and injustice.
Youth of Kashmir suffered this injustice and indignity for years.
Now by removing these “tehreeki extortionists” from the system, justice is being delivered to the battered youth of Kashmir.
This move to rid the government offices particularly our education institutions of these white collar thugs and extortionists is heartily welcome.
This is a bold and much needed step to restore the supremacy of merit. Supremacy of merit is in the interests of our youth.
The ordinary Kashmiri youth was pushed to the wall by these jihad-preaching thugs by bypassing merit.
This sacred mission of cleansing the system of the mediocre, the corrupt and unworthy who got into government jobs by force should continue.
The youth of Kashmir are with this mission of cleansing.