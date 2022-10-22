Muse and Market

Roy’s case seems unmatched, especially when the market, as we understand it now, could take the work of art to its audience at an affordable price because of scientific knowledge. Today, the market has placed creative artists in a new situation. Art appreciation is democratised, so to speak, with methods of mass production ensuring the availability of works of art to the common people.

It wasn’t so earlier when appreciation of art was the preserve of the ruling elite. The sufferer was the creative artist, who was not part of the ruling aristocracy, but was singled out by Muse, and thrown into a state of affairs that ‘elicit’ art. The artist was completely dependent on his patron. Often enough, the patron was satisfied to be the subject of artistic work. He was pleased to see himself drooling in imaginative eulogia. However, this is not to say that the artist did not heed his inner voice. Many did. But most of them led precarious lives, perpetually in search of new friends from whom they could borrow and sustain themselves.

That is why Niccolo Machiavelli, whose Prince sold an inestimable number of copies in latter-day times, wrote his masterpiece on politics in the 15th century with the humble submission to Lorenzo (ruler of Florence) that he found his work “unworthy” of his patron. With no market to determine his prospects, Machiavelli thus ended his note: “And should your highness gaze down from the summit of your lofty position towards this humble spot, you will recognize the great and unmerited sufferings inflicted on me by a cruel fate”.

Ludwig van Beethoven was among the first composers who could choose not to live a life of penury. Though initially dependent on the aristocrats of the Austrian capital, he could dedicate a symphony (Eroica) to his hero Napoleon, on whom he did not depend. Nonetheless, he withdrew the dedication to getting disenchanted with him later on.

Today, it’s now a symbiotic relationship. In publishing, the patron cannot even be sighted, unless it’s the reader. In The Golden Gate, Vikram Seth hails his Muse, but also thanks the reader (or the buyer) who—