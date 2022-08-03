Muzaffar Aazim: Loss of an intellectual

The great poet, scholar, linguist and former director of Sericulture, Muzaffar Aazim passed away on July 8, 2022 in the USA.

This eminent poet and intellectual passed away in the city Woodbridge. He was eighty, and had been ill for past two years.

Born in Gutlipur Tangmarg, Ghulam Muhammad Mir alias Muzaffar Aazim had been living in America for several decades and used to visit Kashmir from time to time.

Muzaffar Azim cultivated Kashmiri and Urdu languages ​​with his prolific poetry and works of art, his literature is imaginative and influential.

“Yina sa chashman sreh karkh sahlab anham yavnas”