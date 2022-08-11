My Experiences in Distance Education

This story reminds us that there are many administrators who serve selflessly with their hearts. Working behind the teacher’s desk obviously means sharing notions, but also empathizing with distance learners while guiding them in a pathway which is not exclusively academic but rather a life journey. I remember a 72 year old lady had enrolled for our BEd programme session 2012.

She attended her contact classes religiously at our Study-cum-Information Center Government College of Education M.A Road. She was very lively and charming figure in the class. Her thirst for knowledge and teaching the poor children free had brought her to distance education.

One of the distance learners saw the reflection of mother in her. He was enraptured by her stories as if he was reading the best book of his life. The old lady became so famous that at the end of the contact classes she was requested to share her life experiences.

Her classmates organized a party in her favor and she gave a memorable speech in in the auditorium of Government College of Education on 23rd September 2012. This speech still reverberates in my ears. She started her speech:

“We do not stop playing because we are old. We get old because we stop playing. To keep young we have to refresh and feed our thoughts with seeds of optimism. There will always be problems but we should not let them bring us down. Our life is a voyage against tides, we have to keep going. Everybody must cherish a dream in his life and pursue it fearlessly. One should have an unpunctuated faith in the mercy of God and one’s own abilities. The goal in our life is to have no regrets; we should never complain or grudge and remain contended with what Almighty Allah has provided us. We should not boast of our material goods but try to be empathetic. Life itself is an examination and those who take it seriously succeed in it. Education teaches us with what little we can manage our lives.”