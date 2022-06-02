My Father, My Role Model

This day does not mark the end of grief, but it can mark a transition in your mourning process. Through these two years his absence has been felt on every occasion and every day and we are still sorting through the life he left behind.

The anniversary brings up big and complex emotions. Finding a healthy space to unpack and reflect on these feelings can give the means to channel and express the grief.

As painful as it is, but this day provides an opportunity both to celebrate his life and legacy as well as reexamine the changes in our life after his passing.

You may notice which of his qualities continue to live on in you. This date is particularly significant as we survived; we thought it was impossible to live without someone who was as important to you as life itself.