My Grandma, My Memories

Nothing on earth can match grandmother’s love. Those who acquire this love and affection are lucky.

And those who remain devoid of it in their infancy, quite often feel themselves deprived of this blessing in their lives.

Nevertheless, I was blessed enough to have grown up in close proximity of my maternal grandma whose lullabies still reverberate in my ears.

To use simple words, keep the story straight and absolutely not use any embellishments whatsoever, to describe my grandma Zooni Begum, whom every one knew as Zoon Ded at her in-laws in Sopore.

She was a town girl married in a village-a steadfast disciple of Raja Saheba (a religious lady with saintly qualities at Warpora, Sopore). She visited her edifice whenever she felt need of.