My Picnic Days

School picnic is a real fun time. The memories of such days are cherished for lifetime. I have been lucky to enjoy many picnics during my school. Here I open a window into those delightful days which were fairly different than nowadays!

Those days, it was not picnic as Saelus (what we call Saer or Tafreeh in Urdu). Saelus indeed was the word that would buzz in the morning assembly. Then the letter to the head of the school on picnic, formally, was written at the 11th hour.

Firstly, children would raise hue and cry during prayer-time when summer months would set in. For, at least a minute, or two, Saelus Haz, Saelus Haz, Saelus Haz… (Picnic Sir, Picnic Sir....) would bustle in the morning assembly till teachers responded by ‘Okay’. In some schools the sound would reverberate for days until teachers paid heed to the demand.