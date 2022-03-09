My thoughts on this day

BY AYEESHA RASHID

International Women’s Day was born out of a socialist movement in the early 20th century. The year was 1907; textile workers were distressed about long shifts, low wages, and dangerous conditions in their place of work. They took to the streets of New York in protest.

To pay a tribute to their courage, socialist groups in the United States celebrated the first National Woman’s Day in February, 1909. It marked the last Sunday in February as a commemorative day for women. Later in 1910 at the International Socialist Women’s Meeting in Copenhagen, Luise Zietz, a German Socialist, formalised the idea of a day dedicated to women.

That is where an international celebration entered the picture. Now, over a century later, why does the 8th day of the 3rd month of our Gregorian calendar still subsist as a legacy? We trace our way back a hundred and four years in the past, to 1917, Russian women in Petrograd had revolted under the tag of International Women’s Day.

Eventually the agenda blended into the infamous February Revolution, which resulted in the abdication of Czar Nicholas II. This event established International Women’s Day on 8 March, with Vladimir Lenin officially naming it a communist holiday in 1922.