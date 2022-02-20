Naanaa, can you come back?

Nana’s green bicycle was the most luxurious mode of transport back then. My baby seat was reserved at the front. We would tour across downtown. My weekly visits to the Grand Mosque in Nowhatta with him were an exceptional exercise. Nana taught in a local government school.

His fascination for decimals, integers, fractions would put me at loggerheads with him. I never succeeded in escaping from home school. I vividly remember Class 3rd primary when he introduced me to the basics of algebra.

My winter holidays would pass learning countries-capitals-currencies. He believed in Know More -No Less. He made me memorise the poem ‘Still I Rise’’ by Maya Angelou at the age of 8. So proud of my academic performance in school; he instilled a studious spirit in me.

The incredible badminton matches with him added spark to my life. I would grind my brain playing chess with him. An indefatigable man, his energy reflected in his love for those scripted wrestling fights.