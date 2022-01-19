Nadroo: Kashmir valley and its delicacy

Nadroo is as much a part of Kashmiri kitchen as is mutton. It is cooked in a variety of ways. Nadroo Yakhni, a delicacy cooked as a curry with yogurt. It is also cooked with fish or meat usually with red chillies. Another way is to consume it as a curry with potatoes, turnips, spinach or with lentils etc. It is also had as a snack in the form of street food called “Nadir- Monji” with tea or other beverages.

Many of you may recall that in 2014 floods of Kashmir valley we were almost robbed of this delicacy. The floods completely destroyed it because of muddy flood waters contaminating the Dal Lake the main supplier of Nadroo. All the hopes were lost of its revival.

The farmers and traders went to the senior authorities of the agriculture department for help in bringing it back. But they were told that Nadroo cultivation is not in their jurisdiction of research and development.

Finally, the disappointed farmers of Dal decided to take it as a challenge themselves. They went to Nigeen lake which was relatively spared in the floods and started taking saplings and seeds from Nigeen. These they replanted in their region when waters had cleared. This was a tedious and a time-consuming task which finally bore fruit in 2017 when nadroo made a comeback in the markets of Srinagar after 3 years. Many connoisseurs, however, feel that the quality is not the same and it is harder, but at least it is back.