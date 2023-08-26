Nallah Sindh: Don’t risk your life

The Ganderbal district in central Kashmir is famous for its attractive destinations, and one among them is Nallah Sindh. Nallah Sindh, a major tributary to the Jehlum river flows through this district.

The water of the river is mainly used for irrigation, and generation of hydroelectricity. Besides, the water of the river is supplied for drinking to the Srinagar city through Rangil Water Treatment Plant.

But flowing very close to the highway passing through the district, Nallah Sindh is often thronged by hundreds of local people particularly during summers to beat the heat.

Among those, most of the youth throng Nallah Sindh to go for an adventure; either take a bath or try swimming and in the end many of these young men have lost their precious lives by drowning in Nallah Sindh.