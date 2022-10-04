Various functions are presently being held in Jammu and Kashmir in view of the ongoing National Wildlife Week, being observed every year from October 2 to October 8.
These functions are important to make common people aware about the importance of the wildlife and familiarise them with the measures for protecting and preserving the flora and fauna. But the importance of wildlife must not come to an end with the end of the wildlife week.
Throughout the year, steps should be taken so that the wildlife is protected and preserved in real sense.
The schemes for the conservation, preservation and development of wildlife in various national parks, wildlife sanctuaries, wetlands and conservation reserves should be effectively implemented.
Development of national parks and wildlife sanctuaries, improvement of habitat of wildlife, development of infrastructure within the protected areas must be rigorously followed. Population monitoring is also important.
Some reports suggest that the recent increase in incidents of man-wild animal conflict is due to the increase in the wildlife population. However, others say that the conflict is also due to the human intervention through various means into wildlife habitat.
This intervention has to be stopped to stop the increasing conflict, which has been resulting in loss of human lives. In north Kashmir, particularly in Uri, several children were killed in leopard attacks this year. Reports regarding attacks by bears in different parts of Kashmir are also being received.
The incidents related to bear attacks increase in the fruit harvesting season. The observance of wildlife week also reminds us about the deteriorating condition of the wetlands. Greed of some people has been causing massive damage.
The wetlands keep on shrinking drastically due to encroachments. The wetlands are also a victim of garbage dumping and the release of untreated sewage. Strong steps have to be taken to stop this encroachment.
Besides, their other functions the wetlands provide habitat to wildlife. Migratory birds in lakhs arrive at some of the wetlands here from Central Asia and Europe in November for winter months.
Besides the wetlands, other wildlife habitats and sanctuaries have to be also safeguarded from encroachment. Protecting and preserving the wildlife is a responsibility of both- the government and the people.