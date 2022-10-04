Various functions are presently being held in Jammu and Kashmir in view of the ongoing National Wildlife Week, being observed every year from October 2 to October 8.

These functions are important to make common people aware about the importance of the wildlife and familiarise them with the measures for protecting and preserving the flora and fauna. But the importance of wildlife must not come to an end with the end of the wildlife week.

Throughout the year, steps should be taken so that the wildlife is protected and preserved in real sense.

The schemes for the conservation, preservation and development of wildlife in various national parks, wildlife sanctuaries, wetlands and conservation reserves should be effectively implemented.