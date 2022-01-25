Nationalism and Kashmir

For decades the narrative on Kashmir has been allowed to be manipulated at the hands of mainstream politicians. Their death dance in the valley for political gains has created an atmosphere of isolation, which is why their detention in face of August 5 move was perhaps the only thing Kashmir celebrated.

Although their happiness was shot lived, as the centre released the politicians but their accountability to the nation must not be suspended for their failure to create faith in the system. For decades the security forces have been working hard to create an atmosphere of peace and stability in the valley.

Their sacrifices for the cause are unparalleled, although the opponents may undermine the argument and brand it in a different way, the point is they are the only people who have stood honest to what they believe in as a nation.