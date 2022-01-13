Nationalism and Migration

The asymmetrical warfare and manufactured uncertainties provided the logic to such conclusions. Despite range of measures from 1980s onward by individual states and treaties like Schengen Agreement (1985), and European Union decision on common migration and asylum policies through Amsterdam Treaty in 1997 and regional initiatives 2003, the fact is that migration has become out of control. Arab spring and internal displacements have shown that the people who were compelled to migrate were not poor people but they had their jobs, lands and their own homes from generation, wherefrom they have been uprooted. The recent study suggests that approximately nine million aliens live illegally in the United States.

This indeed is a migration crisis not only claimed by politicians but also by the serious academicians as a result of changed perceptions about the self and the other created by national boundaries and religious nationalisms. The experimentation of three hundred years with nation states is not giving encouraging results.

The humans have to find new ways of living together in peace on one common world. It has thrown the offshoots for the debate and discussion, especially the aftermath of COVID 19 experiences. The very fundamental basis that there is structural dependence on migrants, where notionally migration is being hated.

This contradiction has to come close, because the national boundaries are only prompting the hidden agendas of migration. The third wave migration after the close of the century has unleashed a new dynamic process of ethnic entrepreneurship, which is transnational.

The fact that the migrant enterprise can have social and political consequences as well is now seen at policy framing. There is over view of enclave economy but it meets its contradictions with ethnic economy.