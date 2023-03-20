NAVREH: What does it mean to a Kashmiri Pandit?

Navreh is the first day of the Kashmiri Hindu New Year for the Kashmir pandit population estimated to be around three million. This word is derived from Sanskrit Nava Varsha, meaning the new year.

The day is dedicated to their Goddess Sharika and they pay homage to her on that day. It takes place on the first day of the bright half in the month of Chaitra (March-April) of the Kashmiri Hindu calendar.

This year it falls on 22nd of March. This day is also observed as a new year in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka (Ugadi), Maharashtra and Goa (Gudi Padwa) and Manipur (Cheiroba). The Navreh celebrations however are very different from most of these festivals.

As the legend goes Mother Goddess Sharika’s dwelling was on Sharika Parbat (Hari Parbat) where the celebrated Sapta rishi’s gathered about 5079 years ago, as the first rays of Sun fell on Chakreshwari at the current Hari Parbat in Srinagar .The Sapta rishi’s are the revered seven sages (Atri, Bharadvaja, Gautama Maharishi, Jamadagni, Kashyapa, Vasistha and Vishwamitra).

On the eve of the Navreh, the priest of the family provides a religious almanac (Nechipatra), a collection of the important events and forecasts for the coming year and a scroll (Kreel-Pach) of the Goddess. All the dates are mathematically calculated.

This is followed by preparing the traditional Thali (a metal tray) on the eve of Navreh. It is filled with rice, the Almanac the scroll, flowers both fresh and dried, milk, yogurt, new grass, wye the bitter herb (sweet flag, Sweet rush, Acorus calamus), walnuts, a pen, an ink container, a paper pad, coins, salt, cooked rice, bread, honey and a small mirror.

This thali is then covered with cloth at the night preceding the new year. On the day of Navreh the family gathers together and uncovers the thali and view it with reverence.

The rice and coins represent our daily bread and wealth, the pen and paper a zest for the desire of learning, the mirror represents retrospection. The calendar signals the changing time and the Deity the universal constant, and they together are a reminder of the constancy of changing time.

The bitter herb is reminiscent of life's bitter aspects, to be taken in stride alongside the good. The bitter herb ‘wye’ is usually eaten with walnuts to bring wholeness of life's experiences in the admixture.