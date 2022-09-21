NC on crutches, fall looks imminent

There was a time when people in Kashmir used to swear by the National Conference as the party founder late Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah had a vision as a leader. The late leader in 1970’s had realized that plebiscite and Pakistan were no options for Kashmiris.

He gave up all his agendas and joined hands with New Delhi to secure the future of his people. The common man in Kashmir used to respect him for being a visionary with a strong educational background. The NC founder always remained connected with his people and made every possible attempt to empower them.

He was the first person to shun the agenda of Pakistan and plebiscite as he had understood that Pakistan will use Kashmiris for its own vested interests.

His apprehension were proven correct few years after his death as Pakistan since 1989 didn’t leave any stone unturned to turn Kashmir into a graveyard.

After the death of the legendary leader, his son Dr Farooq Abdullah took the control of the party forcefully and groomed a coterie around him which comprised of such people who neither had any knowledge nor vision.