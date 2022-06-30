NDA’s Presidential Nominee

Political motive

Analysts feel that the idea behind opting for Murmu is amply clear. BJP wants to send a clear message to women voters for 2024 parliamentary polls who constitute above 50 percent of total population. It is a fact that women did support the saffron party in winning state assemblies and two Lok Sabha polls in 2014 as well as 2019.

Secondly, BJP will try to target the tribal population in different states especially non BOJP states. In view of permanent traits, about 85% tribal population lives in various parts of country and 2011 census shows that some states have got higher concentration including Maharashtra (10.05 per cent), Rajasthan (13.4 per cent), Chattisgarh (31 per cent). Gujarat 14.8, West Benga l5.8, Madhya Pradesh 21.1 and Andhra Pradesh 5.3. 11% lives in the North Eastern states and 4% in the rest of India.As per 2011 census, 11.3 percent reside in villages (9, 38, 19,162 ) and 2.8 percent in urban areas) 1, 04, 61,872) in the country which constitute 8.6 percent of total population.

Thirdly, Biju Janta Dal of Naveen had no option but to support tribal candidate as CM refrained from taking the risk of losing the support of 22 percent population. On the same analogy, Hemant Soren of Jharkhand may not think of annoying the tribal community in his state which constitutes 26.21 percent of the population in his state.

Finally, BJP wants to send a message to Tribals in the country that topmost honour has been given by Modi since independence hence they should support him in getting third term to lead the nation.

Interestingly, Murmu, a former school teacher from Odhisha, having several first to her credit, and if elected then she will be first tribal woman to get this highest constitutional post in the country, and 2nd woman after Pratibha Patil to assume this august office. PM, Narendra Modi had surprised everyone in 2017 when he zeroed in on a presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind belonging to SC category and tried to send a strong ‘political’ message that BJP cares for underprivileged sections.