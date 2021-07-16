Need eyes to sight poor

Unless Science finds absolute vaccine to treat and prevent Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus responsible for COVID-19, we need to standby with other and even thereafter. Covid 19 is common sorrow and common pain across globe. We need to share this by all means and by all respects for all exigencies. Saudi Arabia Supreme Court had called Muslims in the Kingdom to sight the crescent moon, which would mark the beginning of the month of Zul Hijjah whose 10th day will be celebrated as Bakr Eid. While the ninth day of Zul Hijjah is celebrated as the day of Hajj (Muslim pilgrimage), the tenth day is celebrated as Eid ul-Adha which is also known as Bakr Eid or Eid-e-Qurban. This moon has been sighted by many religious scholars including in Kashmir and announced the day of Eid on July 21. This second major Islamic festival celebrated by Muslims is a commemoration of Prophet Ibrahim’s absolute dedication to Allah.

It recalls the anecdote of how God commanded Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismail as a test of faith. But, just as Ibrahim attempts to sacrifice his beloved son, God intervenes and a ram is sacrificed in place of Ismail. During Eid al-Adha, Muslims slaughter an animal to remember Ibrahim's sacrifice and remind themselves of the need to submit to the will of Allah. It is very important to understand the philosophy of sacrifice itself. It has nothing to do with atoning for our sins or using the red blood of animals to wash ourselves from sin and wrongdoings. This is a misunderstanding. "It is neither their meat nor their blood that reaches Allah; it is your piety (holiness) that reaches Him" (Qur'an 22:37).

This symbolism is in the attitude and a willingness to make sacrifices in our lives in order to stay on the path of Allah, which is straight and simple. A true Muslim is one, who submits his or herself completely to the Lord, is willing to follow commands completely, reverently and obediently. It is this strength of heart, purity in faith, and willing obedience that our Lord desires from us. Peers in general and teachers in particular need to teach its philosophical feature.