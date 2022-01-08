Need for a pragmatic foreign policy

India’s cautious approach with Myanmar

It is of vital importance that India too reaches out to other immediate neighbors like Myanmar to shape its own trajectory in that country which was recently done by India Foreign Secretary, Harsh Vardhan Shringla who visited this country. It may set new route to deal with Myanmar in 2022 which might be focused on creating a balance with military, and efforts to push for restoration of democracy. India had pleaded against sanctions in international platform such as the U.N. Human Rights Council though it continues to express its concern over the developments in Myanmar.

Bhutan remains crucial for India

The Sino-Bhutanese relationship normally flies under the radar. Bhutan has the distinction of being the only other country apart from India with which China has an unsettled land border. It is also the only state to border China that does not have official diplomatic ties with the Dragon. Notwithstanding the lack of the official ties, the two sides have worked for years to arrive at a resolution to their border disputes which were continuously focused on areas in the central and western sectors only.

Pakistan remains defiant

Optimists believe that the ceasefire between India and Pakistan has been fruitful despite the absence of a formal dialogue. It was the outcome of a friendly nation, United Arab Emirates (UAE), hence it is expected that the new year will turn out to be more promising and propitious for dialogue than 2021. Pessimists, however, insist that Pakistan’s India policy is immune to any positive change but at the end of the day dialogue will be the only path to normalize relations between two countries. Friendly nations would want India and Pakistan to mark the 75th anniversary of Independence and Partition by making a fresh bid for durable peace in the subcontinent.