Need for disability sensitive language

Police to record statement of disability victim at their residence of place of convenience :

As per criminology studies women, children and disabled persons are more vulnerable to victimology and face violence more often than the rest. In such a situation disabled victims need more care and legal protection from law enforcement agencies. For a disabled person or specially abled person everyday is a challenge. Same is approaching the police station for recording their statement under 161CrPC as public offices are inaccessible for disability friendly infrastructure and recent order of Hon’ble High Court will ease disabled victims of crime. Now law of the land is that police will have to approach their house for recording of their statements.

Persons suffering from disabilities have their own name and are not mentally retarded, abnormal, crippled, mad, lunatic, troubled person etc:

The court order also declared that labelling and mentioning persons with disabilities with names such as mentally ill, retarded, insane, crippled, unfortunate, mad, lunatic, mongoloid, troubled person etc must be discontinued and specially able persons be treated properly by the language recognized internationally.

Disability sensitive terminology/language:

Across the globe disabled persons are now known as specially-abled persons and disability sensitive nomenclature has been introduced so that words while talking about disabled persons are respectful of human values and dignity.

In the year 2019, UN introduced disability inclusive language guidelines and a list of then words were provided as a replacement inplace of old colonial words. UN list held that words like insane, crazy, maniac, psycho, hypersensitive, lunatic, demented, panicked, agitated,deformed , mentally ill should be avoided and in place of this person with a psychosocial disability word should be used.

Similarly UN declared that words like retarded, simple, slow, afflicted, brain-damaged, intellectually challenged, subnormal, of unsound mind, feeble-minded, mentally handicapped should be avoided and in place of these person with an intellectual impairment, intellectual disability should be used.

‘Mental retardation’ word still prevalent in The National trust for the National welfare of persons with autism, cerebral palsy, mental retardation and multiple disabilities act 1999: In the same PIL pending before High Court of JK ‘mentally retarded’ word used in the said act has been challenged as such a word is violative of dignity and equality and seeks replacement of the same with that of UN prescribed word.

All this indicates the necessity and importance of awareness and recognition of the rights of every individual and a change in our attitude, definition and notions toward differently abled to view them as an important part that can be an efficient part of our society rather than subjecting them to social exclusion.

We as conscious members of our society have to recognize that these individuals face impairment, and exclusion and alienation not only because of the disability they may have but also because our society is built in a manner that does not cater to their needs and demands.

Therefore the need for their development or in other words for the development of our society is imperative and fortunately, the recent order of the Hon’ble High court of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh has opened a needful debate on disability rights and law.