Need for further improvement

The J&K Board of School Education (JKBoSE) declared the results of 12th class examination a few days back.

The officials said that the maiden academic session of class 12th students of the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh under Uniform Academic Calendar 2023, implemented last year, concluded successfully with the declaration of results.

As per the officials, the girls have yet again outclassed boys by scoring a pass percentage of 68 against 61 pass percentage of boys. Prominent people from different walks of life congratulated the successful candidates particularly the girls for their performance in the results.

Over the years, the girls are outshining the boys in the results and making their parents proud. They are showing the required dedication and hard work in their studies.