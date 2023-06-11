Need for further improvement

The J&K Board of School Education (JKBoSE) declared the results of 12th class examination a few days back.
The officials said that the maiden academic session of class 12th students of the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh under Uniform Academic Calendar 2023, implemented last year, concluded successfully with the declaration of results.
As per the officials, the girls have yet again outclassed boys by scoring a pass percentage of 68 against 61 pass percentage of boys. Prominent people from different walks of life congratulated the successful candidates particularly the girls for their performance in the results.
Over the years, the girls are outshining the boys in the results and making their parents proud. They are showing the required dedication and hard work in their studies.
Even the large percentage of boys is also working hard. The rest of the boys too must get more serious towards their studies and focus effectively. They need to do extra efforts to make their performance better. There is an overall requirement for further improvement.
Both the government and private schools must do better in results. Same way the schools in rural and urban areas must show equally better performance. The analysis of the results will help the concerned officials to know where to work more to bring the desired improvement.
The 12th class is very important in students' lives. After the results the students get different directions regarding their future studies and careers. Some students get admission in medical colleges and some in engineering colleges or in other professional colleges.
The students in all the government schools must get adequate infrastructure and teaching facilities to fulfil their dreams. Lack of such facilities must not become a reason for the students unable to achieve their goals.
While efforts are being made to bring improvement in the overall education scenario, the benefits of such efforts or measures must reach equally at the ground level.
The government schools whether in rural or urban areas must show the reflection of the improved scenario. For that the officials at the ground level must make sincere efforts in this direction.