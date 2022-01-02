Need for parental care in present era

If we talk about Kashmir, apart from other social evils, the drug related activities are day by day increasing, thereby giving challenge to each and every responsible citizen of our society. As per the official data, the valley has witnessed ‘rise in drug related cases’, in past few years, with patients ‘seeking treatment’ for substance abuse in different hospitals across Kashmir.

Keeping in view all this, it is quite obvious that parents can play a vital role in controlling the growing drug menace, by ensuring proper parental care from childhood to adulthood stage of individuals.

These days, most of the parents provide more and more facilities to their children, which is not a bad thing, but giving them more than requirement is quite alarming, as youth in adolescence stage (age group from 10-19) misuse things, which bring negative results ultimately.