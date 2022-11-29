Need of the hour

Ancient Greek Philosopher, Socrates once said, “Education is not the filling of a vessel but the kindling of a flame”. These words of wisdom are as true and relevant today as they were then.

Education is about awakening intelligence and not the storage of information. We make it vice-versa if we confuse memory with intelligence. The most crucial reforms to be undertaken if we are to set the order right is in the prevalent system of examinations.

National assessment surveys from time to time have revealed an extremely poor performance in the learning outcomes of students even when results of annual board examinations are disproportionately better in quantitative terms.