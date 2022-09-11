NEET UG 2022 results

The recently declared results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET (UG) brought smiles on the faces of hundreds of candidates, who cracked the examination. While thousands others were disappointed as they felt that they cannot get admission in any medical college because of their low scores.
NEET is an all India pre-medical entrance test for students who want to pursue undergraduate medical (MBBS), dental (BDS), and AYUSH (BAMS, BUMS, BHMS) courses in government and private colleges in India.
NEET (UG) is also for those intending to pursue primary medical qualification abroad. The highlight of the results was Haziq Lone from Shopian getting 10th rank at all India level. There were some other remarkable success stories, which were covered by media in recent days.
Every year, the NEET results are being eagerly waited not only by thousands of candidates but their parents also. Same is the case with the result of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), which is an engineering entrance assessment conducted for admission to various engineering colleges in India.
So, every year thousands of students in Jammu and Kashmir after a lot of hard-work appear in these tests with great expectations. Not securing high and not getting admission in medical and engineering colleges disappoint most of them. They are put to lot of stress.
This may be also because of the reason that an impression has been created here that if a student has to achieve something in life, he or she must necessarily crack NEET or JEE to get admission for MBBS or engineering. There is a perception that studies in rest of the fields is useless and it only adds to the increasing number of educated unemployed youth.
With job opportunities shrinking and recruitment processes getting infected with corruption, the youth keep on losing hope. Policy makers must make education better by extending it meaningfully beyond medical and engineering fields. The over-dependence on medical and engineering leads to disappointment, frustration and stress among students.
Those at the helm must make policies which attract the students towards other fields as well. It is the responsibility of the government to create job opportunities in other fields as well. Otherwise, there will be an army of degree holders with no jobs.
The parents too must avoid putting their kids to lot of stress by forcing them to opt for medical and engineering fields only and making cracking of NEET and JEE a point of prestige. Those who do not succeed in these tests feel that it is the end of the world for them.
These feelings are mainly due to the pressure from the parents. Such students lose interest in other streams, which they have to take during their graduation or post graduation.
They feel that they are only passing the time and just performing a formality of getting a degree. This approach can change if the education policy is made more result oriented and attractive for students.