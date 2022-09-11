NEET UG 2022 results

The recently declared results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET (UG) brought smiles on the faces of hundreds of candidates, who cracked the examination. While thousands others were disappointed as they felt that they cannot get admission in any medical college because of their low scores.

NEET is an all India pre-medical entrance test for students who want to pursue undergraduate medical (MBBS), dental (BDS), and AYUSH (BAMS, BUMS, BHMS) courses in government and private colleges in India.

NEET (UG) is also for those intending to pursue primary medical qualification abroad. The highlight of the results was Haziq Lone from Shopian getting 10th rank at all India level. There were some other remarkable success stories, which were covered by media in recent days.