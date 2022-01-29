NEET wasted me, AMU revived

BY AIMAN SHABIR
Soon after completing my Senior Secondary School from the city’s top missionary educational institute with excellent grades, I was on cloud nine. Presentation Convent shaped up my personality.
Medicine never fascinated me; I was always connected to Social Sciences. I chased an invisible ghost for 2 and a half years.
Yes, I failed in NEET thrice. Soon, it invited anxiety and depression. I used to curse myself every now and then. Wiping tears in the dead of night became a norm. A living corpse became my description. I could see myself sinking into an abyss with every sunrise. Sorrowful days felt like years.
I would lay lifeless on my bed for hours together when a strong thumping in my chest would get me back to my senses. I was empty and lost. Ambitious Aiman lost her motto. Serotonin levels lowered.
The pace of suicidal thoughts gained momentum. My self-confidence divorced me. I feel goosebumps when I rewind the clock.
Steadily, I overpowered the fear of failure in those 30 hopeless months. I learnt to say I am fine when the wiring of my brain was messed up. A victim of unnecessary expectations, I digested the piercing arrows of failures. NEET turned me melancholic.
Hope sustains life. The fire inside me had almost doused but the flame flickered. God’s mercy enveloped me. In the searing and sweltering summer of 2019, I topped the All India Aligarh Muslim University Entrance Examination with AIR 1. The mountain of depression was razed to rubble. I had conquered the battlefield.
I won against my own dejected self. I was reborn. The gates of heaven were thrown open. I was to become a graduate from ‘Oxford Of The East’. I request every parent not to force your wards to study science for the sake of it. Please.
Kashmir was literally locked up when I boarded an aircraft full of silent souls. I left Kashmir, my beloved birthplace, to a slow city called Aligarh in Yogi’s UP. Unlike metropolitan cities there was no rush in Sir Syed’s dream project. To start the new academic life, students from different corners of the country turned up in this little walled world.
With cognomens like University Town, Taalanagri, Koil, Ramgarh, Aligarh had an unparalleled appeal. It felt like a home away from home. The vibrant sun on Aligarh’s topography is the Aligarh Muslim University. The extensive AMU is not only a brainchild of some historic awakening but a revolution loading for over a century. It is a phenomenon in itself; brightening the subcontinent.
Spread over 9252 kanals of earth and all painted with Tehzeeb, the town acknowledged my potential and received me with open arms. I joined this temple of plurality and was honoured beyond belief. Exceptional academic performance became my hallmark.
My credentials were duly appreciated. I got the coveted Merit Financial Award with Rank-1. I am not flaunting my awards. I am trying to say that a person can give the best performances only in his/her subject of interest.
AMU instilled life into my dead mind. Regional and religious bias evaporated. With every dusk, my past horror was lost in translation. The inner conundrum settled. I only witnessed self-growth. I learnt, relearnt and unlearnt. AMU transmogrified me. I kept my antennas open to all positivity.
Abdullah Hall ( my hall of residence) was a den. It had an aura of Parisian romance. From the buzz of Amir Nishan Market to the tranquility of Asia’s second-largest- Moulana Azad Library, AMU was my heaven. The noise at Shamshad Market made sense. Chungi Ki Chai could not be traded with million dollars.
The Alig inside me wanted to go back and relive the moments when the Delta wave of Covid-19 reduced intensity. I did. In Fall 2021, I went back to AMU and witnessed the grim and dull varsity without any life. With just a handful of administrative staff around, not optimistic about the reopening anytime soon, I decided to vacate from the hostel.
No sooner I reached Delhi to meet my family, the Omicron variant of the virus started worrying the world again and I am back to square one. Nonetheless, you can take an Alig out of Aligarh but you can’t take Aligarh out of an Alig. My heart beats for Bab-e-Syed.
I was a frequent visitor to Sir Syed South ( the largest hall of residence)- mothering beautifully constructed heritage marvels like Victoria Gate, Nizam Museum, Strachey Hall, Lytton Library, Clock Tower, Beck Manzil , Jamia Masjid. These heritage buildings have been devotedly looked after since the pre-independence era.
A unique Boys’ Residential Hall that knows no gender disparity – welcoming sons and daughters equally for a day visit. My weeks did not go by without paying a visit to SS South; each time standing in awe at its grandeur. Same place and different bliss.
The fragrance of nostalgia lingers. Each arch testifies to the glory of the founders. The walls stand testimony to countless nights that sleep does not find. The atmosphere is sincere thus enticing. The ubiquitous remnants of the erstwhile British rule are found in SS South Hall.
As I wrap up Honour’s degree digitally, I wish this health crisis to end soon so that I can relive the Alig life inside the campus with the top brains of the subcontinent.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author.
The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of GK