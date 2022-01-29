NEET wasted me, AMU revived

Kashmir was literally locked up when I boarded an aircraft full of silent souls. I left Kashmir, my beloved birthplace, to a slow city called Aligarh in Yogi’s UP. Unlike metropolitan cities there was no rush in Sir Syed’s dream project. To start the new academic life, students from different corners of the country turned up in this little walled world.

With cognomens like University Town, Taalanagri, Koil, Ramgarh, Aligarh had an unparalleled appeal. It felt like a home away from home. The vibrant sun on Aligarh’s topography is the Aligarh Muslim University. The extensive AMU is not only a brainchild of some historic awakening but a revolution loading for over a century. It is a phenomenon in itself; brightening the subcontinent.

Spread over 9252 kanals of earth and all painted with Tehzeeb, the town acknowledged my potential and received me with open arms. I joined this temple of plurality and was honoured beyond belief. Exceptional academic performance became my hallmark.

My credentials were duly appreciated. I got the coveted Merit Financial Award with Rank-1. I am not flaunting my awards. I am trying to say that a person can give the best performances only in his/her subject of interest.