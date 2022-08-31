NEP 2020: Education for Social Change

What are we living and struggling for? If we are being educated just to achieve distinction, to get a better job, to be more competent, to have wider authority over others, then our lives will be shallow and void.

Though there is a higher and wider meaning to life, of what value is our education if we never discover it? We may be highly qualified, but if we are without deep integration of thought and feeling, our lives are incomplete, contradictory and torn with many fears; and as long as education does not nurture an integrated outlook on life, it has very little meaning. In our present civilization we have divided life into so many compartments that education has very little meaning, except in learning a particular technique or profession.

Instead of awakening the integrated outlook of an individual, education is encouraging him to conform to a set pattern and so is hindering his process of self –realization. Education should work for the integration of these separate entities - for without integration, life becomes a series of conflicts and sorrows.

Of what value is it to be trained as lawyers if we perpetuate litigation? Of what value is knowledge if we continue in our confusion? What significance has technical and industrial capacity if we use it to destroy one another? What is the point of our existence if it leads to ferocity and utter misery?

Though we may have money or are capable of earning it, though we have our material pleasures but intrinsically we are unhappy. All of us have been trained by education and environment to seek personal gratification, and to fight for ourselves. Education is not merely a matter of training the mind.

Training makes for efficiency, but it does not bring about wholeness. A mind that has merely been trained is the appendage of the past, and such a mind can never discover the new. To most of us, the meaning of life as a whole is not of primary importance, and our education emphasizes secondary values, merely making us proficient in some branch of knowledge.