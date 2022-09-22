NEP 2020 implementation: stakeholders and value creation

As regards faculty development UGC initiated steps like FIPs, summer schools, refresher courses, orientation programmes, workshops, etc. It is pertinent to refer to article titled SMA: His understanding of Education (GK 8th September, 2022) by Prof Gull Mohammad Wani. He writes, “Some twenty one college teachers were deputed for M Phil/Ph D to various universities including JNU in the country under the UGC teachers’ fellowship scheme”. This indicates that the HED has been concerned about raising the bench mark of the college teachers.

It is interesting to put on record that Prof Mohammad Yousaf, the then Principal S. P. College, wrote a letter to the then Hon’ble Chief Minister expressing his apprehensions that majority community was not given due representation. The letter was personally presented by Prof Ali Mohammad Bhat (Physics) to the Hon’ble Chief Minister in his office Chamber at Civil Secretariat, Srinagar.

Prof Bhat narrated that the letter was presented by him to the Hon’ble Chief Minister personally but he was told that due care and representation was given to all the communities in the deputation of teachers outside the state. Accordingly college teachers including Prof Ali Mohammad Bhat (Physics), Prof Bansi Lal Fotehdhar (English) and others were deputed in 1979-80 for higher studies leading to award of research degrees. It is also interesting to note that all the majority community teachers returned with M Phil/ Ph D degrees.

Prior to this in 1976-77 Commissioner Education Prof Saty Bushan recommended some college teachers for deputation in intervals for their higher studies outside the state in order to please the Chief Minister. Professors like Saradara Akhter (Pol. Sc.), Mahmooda Bashir (Economics), Ghulam Rasool Najar (Pol. Sc.), Syed Wajahat Hassan Andrabi (Physics), Muzaffar Ahmad Khan (Botany), Abdul Hamid Zargar (Education) and others, all belonging to a particular community were recommended for deputation outside the state for pursuance of higher studies. Prof Bushan accompanied the team and visited private office of Hon’ble Chief Minister.

He asked them to meet him in the Civil Secretariat Srinagar for a group photograph says Dr Muzaffar Ahmad Khan during a conversation with him on the subject.

Meanwhile it is also worthwhile to note that the then Hon ’ble Prime Minister (SMA) in early fifties, deputed a good number of college teachers including Prof Mohammad Sultan Wantt, Prof M. R. Puri, Prof Jan Mohammad, Prof Apurab Somnath, Prof Shams-ud-Din Ahmad and others for higher studies in leading universities outside the country.

Furthermore, some teachers were deputed to University of Leads (UK) for pursuance of Diploma in Education (Dip. Ed.). They included Prof Ghulam Rasool Dhar, Prof Noor-ud-Din, Prof Abdul Aziz Bhat and others. This reflects that the State Government was always interested in value addition of college teachers by deputing them for higher studies and summer schools outside J&K and outside the country.