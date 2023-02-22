NEP and scope of mother tongue

The new education policy has changed the concept of rote learning where in a student was exposed to a language other than his/her mother tongue or home language, thus promoting memorization more than anything else.

This indeed helps in passing the examinations even with good marks, but the worrying thing is that the student has no clear understanding of the facts or events.

Education pattern based on this kind of pedagogy could not yield desired results. Had such teaching learning approach worked then, how come a large proportion of students currently in the elementary stage estimated more than 5 crore in India are not able to read or write or comprehend the basics text.

The very fact has sought the attention of policy makers and in formulating the NEP-2020 , the policy attaches highest priority to attaining the foundational literacy and numeracy for all children and shall become a national mission.

It is a fact that students understand even the complex things easily in their mother tongue in shortest possible time. The confidence level in such students is always higher and are able to prepare , present and communicate more easily.