NEP2020: Profile of an Effective Teacher

During inspection to practice of teaching schools I had an opportunity to meet hundreds of effective teachers working at grassroots level. In Peerpora Shopian there is a teacher Nazir Ahmad Bhat. When he joined the school there were heaps of cow-dung and garbage with stench all round. The school structure was in shambles, enrollment was dipping; the question was who would like to study in that filthy environment.

Mr Nazir seized an opportunity to turn school into an attractive place. It was through hard work and dedication of this teacher that a three room hutment is ornamented with neatly manicured lawns, breeze laden with aroma of dahilas, marigold and roses besides pines and cypress on its side for a moment gives a feel of a recreation park. A vegetable garden also dots the park on its periphery.

The efforts of Mr Bhat started bearing fruit when parents preferred to admit their children in this school. As an expression of gratitude Mr Nazir gives credit of his success to his teacher Pandit Bal Krishnan who had inculcated in him the virtue of civic sense and community responsibility. Pandit Balkrishan used to make his students clean water bodies and plant trees for restoring ecological balance. He was popular for his open classroom experiments. This case study reflects that effective teachers teach through their behavior.

At the college level the teacher’s acts not only as a knowledge transactor trying to create passion and scholarship for a particular discipline, but also as a guide and counselor. Teachers never restrict themselves to cognitive aspects of students’ development alone, while ignoring the other aspects of their personality. They always create ideational expansion and inculcate in their students certain attitudes, habits and values which greatly facilitate the process of personality development. Let us analyze a few case vignettes to understand this point in greater detail: Showkat loves education subject. He reads a number of books and has many questions to ask. Teachers love to have him in their class.

But since he came to third year BA, he has started thinking about his career and he doesn’t know what are the options available to him after doing graduation in education. Instead of reading he now spends most of his time worrying about the future. Maria was the college topper in the first year of her BSC. But these days she is hardly seen in the class. Whenever she is present, she is lost in her own world. She doesn’t talk to anyone and has got a compartment in one paper in second year. These are a set of case examples which when analyzed; clearly indicate the grey areas where teachers can make a difference to students’ lives. Can you teach a student who is looking low, has tears in his eyes and is not interested in the class? Is it not your duty to give career directions to your students or help them deal with low performance? There are a number of helplines working for school students but when it comes to college students, they are almost non-exist.

It is recommended that in every college/university there should be a dedicated Guidance & Counseling Cell as envisaged by NEP 2020. Another strong recommendation of NEP 2020 is providing open classroom experiences to students for inculcation of scientific temper. The open classroom is one where students experience freedom to explore experiment, share and express their needs, wishes and desires. It is a class which is non-threatening.

Open education is most concerned with the affective growth of students’ development of critical thinking, self-reliance and a commitment to learning. Open classrooms reflect an approach that emphasizes student- centered and intensive but relaxed teacher - pupil contact. Research indicates that students exposed to open classrooms typically had better self-concepts and were more creative and better adjusted individuals.

Another recommendation of NEP 2020 is designing a standard code of conduct for school and college teachers, floating it on respective websites and stressing teachers to follow it in letter and spirit.