Nepal faces constitutional crisis

Nepal has a history of the Rana regime (1901-1948), coup d’état led by King Mahendra who dismissed the elected government of B.P. KoiralaiIn 1960 and then imprisoned him which had been responsible for the launch of the democracy movement thereby finally restoring the parliament in 1991.

But democracy is still fragile and could not strengthen its roots which took 24 years to draft and adopt the constitution on Sept 20, 2015. The validity and spirit of the constitution is under ‘threat’ as Nepal has plunged into serious crisis due to direct confrontation between President Bidya Devi Bhandari and Deuba’s coalition government.

The crises have been compounded owing to impeachment motion pending in parliament which was brought by ruling dispensation against chief justice Cholera Shumsher Rana on the basis of allegations of corruption hence he is reportedly under house arrest though he made an unsuccessful attempt to resume the work in the supreme court.

Nepal’s decision to put on hold India’s plan to recruit 40,000 Agniveers under existing agreed system between two countries may create bitterness as Delhi might redistribute these posts which was recently officially announced by army chief, General Manoj Pande.